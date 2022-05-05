Council to bring ALMO in-house after £40m in HRA cash misspent

Nottingham City Council is set to bring its ALMO back in-house after an investigation found that it may have wrongly spent an additional £25.7m of funds supposed to be ringfenced for housing #UKhousing

The activity was discovered more than a year after the government launched a non-statutory review into the council’s financial affairs after it was found to be £1bn in debt.

In December, it emerged that Nottingham City Homes (NCH), the council’s ALMO, transferred £15.8m, which was later revised down to £14.4m, to the council general fund over a period of six years. The ALMO says that this was done under the council’s instruction.

The £25.7m misspend comes on top of the more than £14m the council was found to have unlawfully transferred from its HRA to its general fund between 2014 and 2021.

It was agreed by councillors at an executive board meeting last Thursday that the council will begin to take steps to bring services back in-house by next year, after it was revealed that more cash from the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) had been wrongly spent, taking the total up to £40m.

The Nottingham City Council Improvement and Assurance Board, the body charged with monitoring the local authority, published two reports in March. This included its fourth progress report, alongside an assessment into the illegal transactions.

Two further probes were commissioned, one by independent investigator Richard Penn and another by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), which had initially uncovered the transfer of £15.8m.

Published last week, CIPFA’s additional investigation uncovered further sums of up to £25.7m of “detected and assessed issues, taking the overall scale of the issue up to £40.1m”, according to a council report.

CIPFA found that the council misspent a further £8.5m while the ALMO had misspent more than £17m.

The money must now be paid back into the HRA.

The Penn investigation also found that the annual payments since 2014-15 were unlawfully transferred, but did not conclude that these payments were a “mechanism conceived to divert HRA funds to the general fund”, as suggested in the CIPFA report.

“The council has acted unlawfully and, furthermore, resources have been systematically taken away from some of its most vulnerable citizens – as by definition citizens need to demonstrate significant need to qualify for social housing in the first place,” according to the Penn report.

It concluded that the council has been undertaking a “very significant recovery and improvement journey” in the past year, but that was not the case for NCH.

“Moreover, the overriding original rationale for establishing an ALMO, to access Decent Homes funding for the upgrading of council housing, no longer exists.

“The evidence shows clearly that the council’s existing relationship with NCH is problematic, not ‘fit for purpose’ and adds risk and complexity to the council in the delivery of its statutory obligations and policy priorities.

“I have therefore recommended that urgent consideration is given to bringing back ‘in house’ the management of the council’s housing stock and related functions,” it said.