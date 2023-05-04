Council to demolish blocks after £53m estimated refurbishment bill

Enfield Council is set to knock down two 17-storey blocks in north London after it estimated their refurbishment would cost at least £53m #UKhousing

According to the report, the blocks have become “increasingly difficult and costly to maintain” due to the way they were built – using large panel system construction – and “limited resources” for their maintenance.

The blocks, built in the 1960s and made up of 204 homes, will now be subject to a demolition notice.

The local authority’s cabinet approved a report last month recommending that Shropshire and Cheshire Houses on the Shires Estate in Edmonton be decommissioned.

The council estimates that the costs for retaining the buildings in a state of safe repair over 30 years would be £53m, and £40m of this amount would need to be spent in the next one to three years.

The estimate does not include work such as replacing external cladding, lift replacements and internal refurbishment of lobbies and stairwells.

More than three-quarters of residents who responded to a consultation backed being moved into alternative housing.

The council said in a statement it would start discussions with leaseholders as soon as possible to “ensure the timely buy-back of their properties”.

It said council officers would prioritise the most vulnerable residents, who might need additional support, and there would be access to legal and surveying costs associated with buybacks for leaseholders.