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Manchester City Council is set to dispose of land to a housing association for the development of a LGBTQ+ majority extra-care scheme for older people.
Great Places Housing Group will be given a long lease to facilitate the delivery of 120 new affordable homes, including 79 for social rent and 41 for shared ownership, on the former Spire Hospital site.
The scheme will provide “physical and psychological safety” and LGBTQ+ affirmative care for older people.
The details emerged in a council report going before the executive on 5 June.
According to the report, the scheme was included within the council’s extra-care development programme following council-commissioned research by the LGBT Foundation.
The research identified access to good-quality affordable and accessible housing as being a key issue for older LGBTQ+ people in Manchester to “provide a safe and accepting environment and found high levels of loneliness, isolation and health problems” among the population.
The report also found that older LGBTQ+ people may have no family network for support and therefore have a greater reliance on commissioned services.
“At the same time, there are reports of hostility and discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community within existing older people’s housing schemes, and carers displaying homo, bi and/or transphobia,” the report said.
As a result, in 2017, Manchester Council approved the development of a flagship, LGBTQ+ majority extra-care housing scheme.
In December 2019, a clear preference for social landlord ownership led to the council’s housing board giving approval to progress the disposal of land by way of a development agreement and long lease.
A competitive process was undertaken in 2022, following unsuccessful negotiations with the previously selected partner, and Great Places have been selected as preferred developer.
“Since their appointment, Great Places have worked with the council, the LGBT Foundation and members of the community steering group to co produce a scheme which meets the needs of residents,” according to the report.
Once the disposal is approved by Manchester Council, it is proposed that the local authority and Great Places will enter into a lease agreement for 999 years.
Earlier this year, Lambeth Council received more than £2m in funding to go towards providing housing support for young LGBTQ+ residents.
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