A council in the North East of England has announced a plan to invest £168m in its housing service following the results of its tenant satisfaction measures survey #UKhousing

As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the Regulator of Social Housing created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September last year .

Improvements include investing in the capacity and capability of its home repairs and maintenance service, a new approach to helping tackle anti-social behaviour, improved maintenance of green spaces within local neighbourhoods, as well as making it easier for tenants to contact the council regarding any potential housing issues.

Gateshead Council, which received an overall tenant satisfaction rate of 44%, said the investment over the next five years is aimed at making improvements “identified in part” by its recent tenant satisfaction survey.

Data on TSMs started being collected on 1 April 2023, through tenant perception surveys and landlord data. These cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

The results of Gateshead’s survey emerged in a report that is going before the council’s Housing, Environment and Healthy Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on 15 May.

Since carrying out the survey in November last year, the council has already reviewed and made changes to its repairs and maintenance service, reducing a backlog of repairs from 6,250 to 400 and significantly improving its performance for first-time repair fixes, appointments made and kept, as well as repairs being completed within target times.

The report said: “A total of 1,086 tenants responded to the first overall satisfaction question.

“The response rate then varied with each question as respondents were able to skip those questions they didn’t wish to answer or [that were not] relevant.

“The headline results show that overall satisfaction with the services provided by Gateshead Council is 44%.

“Overall satisfaction with housing services in Gateshead has been declining since 2015.”

Overall tenant satisfaction for Gateshead, which owns and manages more than 18,000 homes, reduced from 88.5% in 2015 to 44% in 2022.

Responding to the 2022 survey on the subject of neighbourhoods and communal areas, tenants raised issues about maintenance of paths, grassed areas, trees and fencing, along with litter and street cleaning.

“In response to this and previous feedback, including feedback from members, an additional £2m has been identified through the council’s budget-setting arrangements and will be invested in environmental services provision from April 2023,” according to the report.