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A council in the North East of England has announced a plan to invest £168m in its housing service following the results of its tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) survey.
Gateshead Council, which received an overall tenant satisfaction rate of 44%, said the investment over the next five years is aimed at making improvements “identified in part” by its recent tenant satisfaction survey.
Improvements include investing in the capacity and capability of its home repairs and maintenance service, a new approach to helping tackle anti-social behaviour, improved maintenance of green spaces within local neighbourhoods, as well as making it easier for tenants to contact the council regarding any potential housing issues.
As part of its new powers and focus on consumer regulation, the Regulator of Social Housing created 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September last year.
Data on TSMs started being collected on 1 April 2023, through tenant perception surveys and landlord data. These cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.
The results of Gateshead’s survey emerged in a report that is going before the council’s Housing, Environment and Healthy Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on 15 May.
Since carrying out the survey in November last year, the council has already reviewed and made changes to its repairs and maintenance service, reducing a backlog of repairs from 6,250 to 400 and significantly improving its performance for first-time repair fixes, appointments made and kept, as well as repairs being completed within target times.
The report said: “A total of 1,086 tenants responded to the first overall satisfaction question.
“The response rate then varied with each question as respondents were able to skip those questions they didn’t wish to answer or [that were not] relevant.
“The headline results show that overall satisfaction with the services provided by Gateshead Council is 44%.
“Overall satisfaction with housing services in Gateshead has been declining since 2015.”
Overall tenant satisfaction for Gateshead, which owns and manages more than 18,000 homes, reduced from 88.5% in 2015 to 44% in 2022.
Responding to the 2022 survey on the subject of neighbourhoods and communal areas, tenants raised issues about maintenance of paths, grassed areas, trees and fencing, along with litter and street cleaning.
“In response to this and previous feedback, including feedback from members, an additional £2m has been identified through the council’s budget-setting arrangements and will be invested in environmental services provision from April 2023,” according to the report.
The council also made several changes in response to feedback from tenants on repairs and maintenance. They included hiring more staff across a wide range of trades and roles to “ensure we have sufficient capacity to deliver a good service”.
Between March 2022 and March 2023, it increased the percentage of first-time fixes for repairs from 36% to 74%.
Appointments made and kept went from 50% to 91%, while repairs completed in target time increased from 50% to 83%.
To help improve its customer service, the council has introduced evening appointments, while it plans to make improvements to its online repair reporting system, due to be introduced in June.
The council is also planning to expand the contact centre within its housing service.
John Adams, cabinet member for housing at Gateshead Council, said: “As a regulatory requirement, our annual tenant satisfaction survey provides us with valuable insight into what we’re doing well, but also highlights areas we need to improve.
“This year’s results were disappointing, if not entirely surprising, with only 44% of the near 1,100 tenants who completed the survey satisfied with the service they receive.
“This reflects a national trend within the social housing sector, according to Housemark, where a number of external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, severe storms, and difficulties in staff recruitment and retention, have affected service delivery.
“We take the thoughts and opinions of our tenants very seriously, and we are committed to delivering existing and planned service improvements that I am confident will vastly improve performance and tenant satisfaction.”
Mr Adams added: “Over the next five years we will be significantly improving the condition of our existing housing stock.
“We will also be building new homes to help regenerate areas of Gateshead. Our ambition is to make Gateshead a place our tenants can be proud to live in, and we can only achieve this with a modern housing service that is adaptive and consistently meets the needs of its customers.”
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