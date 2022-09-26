Council to reintroduce lifetime tenancies after changing political party

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Wandsworth Council is reintroducing lifetime tenancies for social housing tenants following its change to a Labour administration.
The new policy, which comes into effect this month, means that tenants will be offered tenancies for their lifetime, rather than a fixed term, which the council has been offering for the past decade.
It follows the local authority, which was Conservative-run for 44 years before the May elections, announcing a series of new housing policies following Labour’s win.
Plans include delivering 1,000 homes at social rent, reviewing repairs and cleaning services, increasing the presence of housing managers on estates, investing more in homelessness, and introducing a landlord licensing scheme.
Long-term security of tenure was introduced for most social housing tenants by the Housing Act 1980.
It essentially means that a tenant cannot be evicted unless they breach the conditions of their tenancy agreement, leading to the name ‘lifetime tenancies’.
Social landlords have had discretion not to offer lifetime tenancies to new tenants since 1 April 2012, which Wandsworth Council adopted at the time.
Later, the government introduced new clauses aimed at phasing out lifetime tenancies in an amendment to the Housing and Planning Bill 2016.
The provisions would have prevented councils from offering lifetime tenancies in most circumstances.
However, they have not been enforced. On the publication of the Social Housing Green Paper in 2018, the government said it would not implement the provisions “at this time”.
Since 2012, Wandsworth Council’s policy was not to offer lifetime tenancies, offering instead an initial 10-year flexible fixed-term tenancy.
Any subsequent offers of flexible fixed tenancies was five years.
Aydin Dikerdem, cabinet member for housing, told Inside Housing that Wandsworth Council is bringing back lifetime tenancies so “people can feel secure in their homes” and “settle down roots and have families”, he said.
Another aim of the policy is to increase movement through stock when a more appropriate home becomes available.
Mr Dikerdem said: “Part of the reason people don’t move through it very well is because they are so anxious about losing a good deal, of losing their property, because of these flexible fixed-term tenancies.
“We want people to feel more comfortable moving through the stock within the borough so that the stock works for them and also we can get the most from the stock.
“Because we’ve got people waiting to move from over-occupation.”
He said changing to lifetime tenancies will “give people that confidence” to feel they can move around the stock “because they are always going to be given access to it”.
Tenancies for larger households will remain long but flexible, as the council wants to incentivise downsizing where possible because of the large number of families on the housing waiting list in temporary accommodation.
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