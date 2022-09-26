Council to reintroduce lifetime tenancies after changing political party

The new policy, which comes into effect this month, means that tenants will be offered tenancies for their lifetime, rather than a fixed term, which the council has been offering for the past decade.

It follows the local authority, which was Conservative-run for 44 years before the May elections, announcing a series of new housing policies following Labour’s win.

Plans include delivering 1,000 homes at social rent, reviewing repairs and cleaning services, increasing the presence of housing managers on estates, investing more in homelessness, and introducing a landlord licensing scheme.

Long-term security of tenure was introduced for most social housing tenants by the Housing Act 1980.

It essentially means that a tenant cannot be evicted unless they breach the conditions of their tenancy agreement, leading to the name ‘lifetime tenancies’.

Social landlords have had discretion not to offer lifetime tenancies to new tenants since 1 April 2012, which Wandsworth Council adopted at the time.

Later, the government introduced new clauses aimed at phasing out lifetime tenancies in an amendment to the Housing and Planning Bill 2016.

The provisions would have prevented councils from offering lifetime tenancies in most circumstances.

However, they have not been enforced. On the publication of the Social Housing Green Paper in 2018, the government said it would not implement the provisions “at this time”.