Council to sell modular housing bought for homeless people due to high set-up costs

The South West authority purchased 79 SoloHaus units in 2021 in response to the significant pressures on housing during the Covid pandemic.

Yet it is now selling 37, including some being decommissioned on a site in Truro alongside others currently in storage.

The authority said the cost associated with building a new site – including design and construction, utilities and access – is on average almost £244,000 per unit.

This would work out at around £9m for all 37 units, and that cost would go up further if it had to purchase land. “This is not a cost we can sustain,” it added.