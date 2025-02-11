A London local authority is looking to sell off council-owned land to developers and landowners in exchange for the delivery of affordable housing #UKhousing

Council to sell off land in exchange for affordable housing #UKhousing

In total, the partnerships for the two land-led schemes being proposed, Willow Way and Parker House, would deliver 370 new homes alongside employment space.

Those affordable homes would then be leased to the council on 999-year leases.

Lewisham Council’s plans involve selling two council-owned sites to landowners which own adjoining sites in exchange for the delivery of developments that would include 177 new social rent and shared ownership homes.

The details emerged in a report that went before the mayor and cabinet at the end of January.

It said that through the approach to “public-private” partnering of assets, Lewisham Council is “addressing critical affordability challenges for households in housing need, promoting mixed-tenure housing, offering pathways to homeownership, and supporting local economic activity by ensuring continued opportunities for local businesses and employment”.

The report, agreed by members, sought approval for officers to finalise arrangements with the developers for the sites.

The Willow Way site in Sydenham was formerly used as a housing office and council depot until it was cleared for temporary use in 2014. There are two adjoining sites which are privately owned.

Developer Kitewood has an option agreement to buy the land on both privately owned sites.

According to the report, the owners of the adjoining sites sought planning permission for their current ownership only. However, planning permission was refused as it “did not deliver on the council’s plans for a masterplan for the area”.

“The council has been in discussion with the landowners who wishes to purchase [its] land to add to their existing holdings at Willow Way,” the report said.