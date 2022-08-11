Council to start measuring success on housing list waiting lengths

Westminster Council is looking at overhauling its policy to ensure that success is measured by how much it has reduced waiting times for homes in the borough, a councillor said.

In a newsletter update to residents, Geoff Barraclough, cabinet member for Westminster’s planning and economic development, said that there were three key priorities for the council, control of which was secured by the Labour Party for the first time in its history in the May local elections.

The first priority was to look at a way of reducing the number of people who are relocated out of the borough, noting that 2,000 people were currently on waiting lists.