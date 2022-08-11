Council to start measuring success on housing list waiting lengths

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A London council is mulling over plans to change the way it measures the success of its housing policy to reflect the length of its waiting lists.
Westminster Council is looking at overhauling its policy to ensure that success is measured by how much it has reduced waiting times for homes in the borough, a councillor said.
In a newsletter update to residents, Geoff Barraclough, cabinet member for Westminster’s planning and economic development, said that there were three key priorities for the council, control of which was secured by the Labour Party for the first time in its history in the May local elections.
The first priority was to look at a way of reducing the number of people who are relocated out of the borough, noting that 2,000 people were currently on waiting lists.
Mr Barraclough noted that he wanted to ensure that people were “not moved away from their support networks” by being given homes out of borough. He said this also exacerbates the housing issues in other parts of London.
The second priority for the council was to look at the policy of housing targets in a holistic manner. The update stated that: “WCC [Westminster City Council] will measure their success in terms of how much it can reduce the number of people and families on their waiting list.”
A third priority was to see the level of affordable housing included in new schemes hit 60%, an uplift of the previous target of 40%. The councillor also noted that shared ownership is “not suitable” for Westminster.
A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to doing a full review of our current housing allocation scheme and this is one of the ideas that will feature as part of it.
“In the meantime, we are pushing to build and buy more social housing to focus on getting people the homes they need.”
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