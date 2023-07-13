Council to survey 100% of stock in a year instead of 25%

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Norwich City Council (NCC) has upped the scope of its upcoming stock condition survey from 25% to 100% in a year.
According to a council report going before cabinet on Wednesday, the decision was made to “gain improved information of the components that make up NCC’s stock and to allow for more effective future financial forecasting”.
Research by Inside Housing last year revealed that one in three councils were carrying out only partial surveys of their stock.
This means that instead of checking all of their properties, they rely on a sample stock to assume the condition of the rest.
Others do single 100% surveys or rolling surveys, generally covering 100% of stock over four to five years.
Norwich carries out rolling surveys, telling Inside Housing last year that it “attempts entry to 100% of properties once every five years”.
But now it has decided to survey 100% in just one year, instead of an originally planned 25%.
The details came out in a report on plans to award an extended contract worth £599,250 to undertake stock condition surveys of the council’s more than 14,000 homes.
According to the report: “An existing contract is currently in place to carry out stock condition surveys, which is due to expire on 28 September 2023.
“The original contract was to carry out circa 25% surveys of stock, however a decision was made to increase these surveys to 100% to gain improved information of the components that make up NCC’s stock and to allow for more effective future financial forecasting.
“A new contract arrangement covering the same scope is required for the period of one further year, which will be sufficient time to conclude a 100% stock condition survey programme, so no extension or new contract arrangement will be required after 28 September 2024.”
The scope of the contract, to be given to Faithorn Farrell Timms LLP, includes provision for surveys of the properties, both internal and external, and any communal areas and external inspections.
The surveys will also identify any damp or mould issues, as well as fire reinstatement valuations (insurance estimate).
NCC said it had nothing further to add to the report.
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