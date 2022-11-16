Council to write to RBH boss after conclusion of Awaab Ishak inquest

Danny Meredith, cabinet member for highways and housing at the council, will outline the local authority’s concerns about Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).

It follows the conclusion of the inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in an RHB flat in Rochdale.

Awaab lived there with his parents Aisha Amin and Faisal Abdullah. His father repeatedly raised concerns about the mould with the housing association, which failed to fix the problem.

The coroner said Awaab’s death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.

Rochdale Council’s ALMO became the housing association RBH in 2012.