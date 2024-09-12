Council U-turns on decision to remove 90-minute distance cap on temporary accommodation placements

Revisions to the council’s ‘homelessness accommodation placement’ policy had been approved during a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee last week.

While the revised policy was first agreed in July, the decision was called in by five councillors over concerns about the impact of placing families in temporary accommodation far from support networks of family and friends.

The mayor suspended the changes to the policy at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to give the council “more time to properly review and assess its implications for people”.