Council undertakes mock consumer standard inspection ahead of regulator’s visit

Haringey Council has commissioned a mock inspection ahead of being examined by the Regulator of Social Housing under the new consumer standard regime #UKhousing

Since April 2024, the regulator has been proactively regulating social landlords – councils and housing associations – to judge whether they are meeting the four revised consumer standards.

It concluded that Haringey would likely get a compliant C2 grade from the RSH.

The inspection was carried out by a team of specialists from a housing consultant between September and October 2024, which mimicked the English regulator’s inspection process and made several recommendations for improvement.

Once inspected, landlords can be awarded a C1, meaning they meet the standards, through to a C4, when very serious failings are identified.

Haringey Council has yet to be inspected. However, it said it decided to do a mock inspection after a self-referral in 2023 led the regulator finding it put thousands of tenants at risk by failing to meet health and safety requirements for fire and electrical safety.

The details of the mock inspection were published in a report that went before the council’s housing, planning and development scrutiny panel this month.

Like the RSH’s inspections, Haringey submitted a range of evidence ahead of time, including completed self-assessments against the four consumer standards and documents on strategies, policies and plans.

The mock inspection also involved interviews with the council’s chief executive, cabinet members and managers, as well as focus groups with involved residents and frontline staff.

The inspection found that the council’s preparation, organisation and document submission were “well managed”.

In relation to the Safety and Quality Standard, it found the council’s current position is “such that it may be able to provide the level of assurance the regulator will be seeking”.

The inspection found that “significant progress” has been made in the council getting a better understanding of its stock and in “addressing each of the health and safety weaknesses that necessitated self-referral”.