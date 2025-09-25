Council unveils plan to complete Essex estate regeneration after housing association pulls out

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A council in Essex has drawn up a strategy for completing the regeneration of a run-down housing estate left unfinished after its previous housing association partner, Swan, ran into financial difficulty.
Basildon Council is proposing to draw up a masterplan for the southern section of the Craylands Estate, a post-war estate earmarked for demolition for nearly two decades.
The northern section of the estate is currently being rebuilt with 763 new homes in a £130m project called Beechwood Village, led by Sanctuary Housing Association.
Sanctuary inherited the scheme from Swan Housing Association when it took over from the troubled landlord in 2023. However, it has since withdrawn from the southern part of the estate.
According to a Basildon cabinet report, Sanctuary said the southern phase of the regeneration was “no longer considered viable” and exercised its right to remove it from the development agreement.
In light of this, Basildon is exploring options for a new strategy. It has already carried out a review of all properties it owns on the estate and is engaging with Homes England about the potential for “strategic support”.
The council has also put in a bid for £300,000 from the government’s Council Housebuilding Support Fund to support the regeneration plans for the southern section of Craylands and five other “failing” estates in the borough.
These estates are Chalvedon, Felmores, Lee Chapel, Langdon Hills and Wickford.
The council’s report highlighted the long saga of the Craylands regeneration, which it embarked on in 2004, with Swan Housing Association first selected as development partner two years later.
The report said the estate is now lacking cohesion in its design due to the various changes brought in over the course of the regeneration, and the fact that some of the homes were designed for Swan’s modular factory, which later collapsed.
The council said it wants to draw up a design code and a masterplan to unify the look and feel of the estate and provide a framework for achieving a high-quality design.
Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Gavin Callaghan, leader of the council, said: “I want to reiterate we have huge sympathy for the residents who are on the Craylands Estate; this has gone on for far, far too long.”
He added: “It proves just how difficult estate regeneration projects are, thanks to the Right to Buy… [which means] it’s hard to get full ownership and powers.
“The council is committed to delivering the regeneration of the Craylands south phase and we’re going to continue to engage with Homes England to look at how we can explore options to progress it.”
Speaking about the wider regeneration, David Soothill, director of development at Sanctuary, said: “We’re proud to be playing a key role in the regeneration of Basildon by creating more affordable homes for local people.
“We’ve recently completed the west phase of the Beechwood development, adding 147 much-needed new homes to the estate, which brings the total number of new homes delivered on the development to 616.
“More than 60% of these homes are available for social rent or affordable ownership, helping more people access safe, high-quality housing that meets their needs.
“In addition, having completed demolition work at the end of 2024, utility diversion works are now underway to enable the delivery of a further 96 homes in Beechwood North.”
The landlord declined to comment on why the southern section of the scheme had been deemed unviable.
Sanctuary’s rescue of housing association Swan took place in 2023. It came after the landlord fell into financial difficulty and ratings agency S&P Global warned the landlord needed external support to “remain a viable business”.
Basildon Council was approached for comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories