Council unveils plan to complete Essex estate regeneration after housing association pulls out

Council in Essex to take on regeneration after housing association decided scheme was no longer ‘viable’ #UKHousing

Sanctuary inherited the scheme from Swan Housing Association when it took over from the troubled landlord in 2023. However, it has since withdrawn from the southern part of the estate.

The northern section of the estate is currently being rebuilt with 763 new homes in a £130m project called Beechwood Village, led by Sanctuary Housing Association.

Basildon Council is proposing to draw up a masterplan for the southern section of the Craylands Estate, a post-war estate earmarked for demolition for nearly two decades.

According to a Basildon cabinet report, Sanctuary said the southern phase of the regeneration was “no longer considered viable” and exercised its right to remove it from the development agreement.

In light of this, Basildon is exploring options for a new strategy. It has already carried out a review of all properties it owns on the estate and is engaging with Homes England about the potential for “strategic support”.

The council has also put in a bid for £300,000 from the government’s Council Housebuilding Support Fund to support the regeneration plans for the southern section of Craylands and five other “failing” estates in the borough.

These estates are Chalvedon, Felmores, Lee Chapel, Langdon Hills and Wickford.

The council’s report highlighted the long saga of the Craylands regeneration, which it embarked on in 2004, with Swan Housing Association first selected as development partner two years later.

The report said the estate is now lacking cohesion in its design due to the various changes brought in over the course of the regeneration, and the fact that some of the homes were designed for Swan’s modular factory, which later collapsed.