Council wants survivors of domestic abuse to influence housing policy

Women and girls who have experienced domestic violence and abuse will be given the opportunity to shape housing policy at a London council under a new scheme.
Hillingdon Council’s ‘amplifying survivor voices’ initiative will see a 12-member advisory panel set up as a safe forum for tenants and leaseholders to share their experiences and influence changes to services.
It will then provide training for housing, repairs and anti-social behaviour officers to support their engagement with vulnerable residents and help address survivors’ specific safety needs.
The new scheme is being funded by a grant worth £120,000 from the government’s Social Housing Innovation Fund.
The work is also being supported by Solace Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse and sexual violence charity.
Nick Denys, the council’s cabinet member for planning, housing and property, said: “The council is always looking for ways to improve what we do for our tenants.
“We know that some of our residents have been through difficult experiences, and our normal methods of engagement might not be the best way of understanding their needs.”
He added: “This project gives us the opportunity to hear and understand domestic abuse survivors’ experiences, which will support the council to adapt its services to help others who have been through similar trauma.
“It goes beyond just listening to survivors, it will provide a safe and respectful platform for them to share their unique perspectives in a way that leads to positive changes.”
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