It finally dropped the plans in July last year, having spent £3.75m working on the plan, it revealed in a Freedom of Information (FOI) response to Inside Housing.

The borough continued to investigate the potential for modular housing to be added to 26 buildings in the borough for more than two years after receiving the report, commissioning further expert opinions.

Southwark Council, which had been pursuing the plans since 2019, received a report from engineering consultancy Arup in October 2020 that said the majority of buildings under consideration would not meet modern requirements to prevent collapse.

A spokesperson for Southwark said the Arup report was a “desktop” assessment of feasibility based on the building type, and it went on to commission “more comprehensive” reviews from other consultancies.

The report from Arup said blocks built before 1970, when key legislation was introduced to shore up building safety, would not meet requirements for disproportionate collapse if works went ahead.

That legislation was introduced following the disaster at Ronan Point in London, where a gas explosion caused part of a high-rise building to collapse.

It said masonry built blocks would “almost certainly not” meet the requirements, while concrete buildings were “slightly more likely to”.

But it added that surveys to assess their capacity to meet the requirements would be “intrusive” and strengthening work would be “very costly and intrusive”.

A colour-coding system placed “pre-1970s” blocks in a ‘red’ category, which the report said made them “unlikely to be OK in any case” for the work to add additional storeys.

Inside Housing’s analysis of the plan, via an FOI request sent to Southwark Council, found that of the 26 buildings where the work was planned, 24 on nine separate estates were built prior to 1970.