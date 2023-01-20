Councillors call for answers over sudden departure of housing boss

Local politicians in Sunderland are calling for answers after the chief executive of housing association Gentoo left his post suddenly at the beginning of the year #UKhousing

The news was a “big surprise” to the Conservative group at Sunderland City Council, according to councillor Michael Dixon, who had organised a meeting with the housing association chief last year.

The 30,000-home landlord announced just after New Year that Nigel Wilson, its chief executive of four years, was stepping down with “immediate effect” to be replaced on an interim basis by Louise Bassett, executive director of corporate services.

He said: “I arranged a meeting with Nigel Wilson for our group during the latter part of last year, and the controversy that over the years had not been that far away from Gentoo seemed to be a thing of the past.”

“He acknowledged past mistakes, as he had earlier done at a scrutiny committee of which I am a member, and a period of stability at the top of Gentoo seemed in place.”

In response, Gentoo said it “cannot comment on matters relating to individual employees”.

The Conservative councillor pointed out that under Mr Wilson’s leadership, the organisation had turned its fortunes around from its “disastrous” non-compliant rating a few years before.

In 2017, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) downgraded Gentoo to a G3 for governance after concerns were raised regarding excessive pay-offs to those leaving the landlord.

But with Mr Wilson at the helm, Gentoo returned to a top G1 rating for governance in November 2020, with the RSH stating that the association continued to make “positive progress in developing and improving its governance”.