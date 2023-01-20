Councillors call for answers over sudden departure of housing boss

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Local politicians in Sunderland are calling for answers after the chief executive of housing association Gentoo left his post suddenly at the beginning of the year.
The 30,000-home landlord announced just after New Year that Nigel Wilson, its chief executive of four years, was stepping down with “immediate effect” to be replaced on an interim basis by Louise Bassett, executive director of corporate services.
The news was a “big surprise” to the Conservative group at Sunderland City Council, according to councillor Michael Dixon, who had organised a meeting with the housing association chief last year.
He said: “I arranged a meeting with Nigel Wilson for our group during the latter part of last year, and the controversy that over the years had not been that far away from Gentoo seemed to be a thing of the past.”
“He acknowledged past mistakes, as he had earlier done at a scrutiny committee of which I am a member, and a period of stability at the top of Gentoo seemed in place.”
In response, Gentoo said it “cannot comment on matters relating to individual employees”.
The Conservative councillor pointed out that under Mr Wilson’s leadership, the organisation had turned its fortunes around from its “disastrous” non-compliant rating a few years before.
In 2017, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) downgraded Gentoo to a G3 for governance after concerns were raised regarding excessive pay-offs to those leaving the landlord.
But with Mr Wilson at the helm, Gentoo returned to a top G1 rating for governance in November 2020, with the RSH stating that the association continued to make “positive progress in developing and improving its governance”.
Mr Dixon added: “The suddenness and the very basic information provided by Gentoo as to Nigel Wilson’s departure in the first few days on a New Year means that even a few weeks later we are still no further forward as to why he left.”
In a statement, Gentoo said: “From 3 January, our executive director of corporate services, Louise Bassett, was appointed as Gentoo’s interim chief executive officer.
“Gentoo issued a statement at the time of Nigel Wilson’s departure, and we cannot comment on matters relating to individual employees.
“Louise joined Gentoo seven years ago and is a highly accomplished business leader. Under her leadership, Gentoo continues to build on the great work and achievements made by the organisation to date.
“Our tenants are at the heart of everything we do, and we are confident that there will be no change to the services they receive as we move forward under a new chief executive officer.
“Alongside Gentoo’s board, executive and senior management teams, Louise is committed to progress with Gentoo’s vision of great homes, strong communities and inspired people for Sunderland.”
Mr Wilson’s departure was not the only recent leadership change for the Sunderland-based landlord.
Group chair Emily Cox started her position in September after Gentoo announced that her predecessor Keith Loraine would leave the board.
Mr Loraine joined the landlord as chair in 2017, just before it was downgraded by the RSH and led the turnaround alongside Mr Wilson.
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