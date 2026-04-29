Councils and house builders raise concerns over planning committee reform

A council group and house builder body have warned that the planning committee reform risks creating further delays and hamper the ability to address local need #UKhousing

Changes include the introduction of a national scheme of delegation, clear rules on committee size and mandatory training for committee members to ensure consistent professional standards.

These new regulations would come under the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025, with an aim to modernise the way planning committees operate in order to streamline decisions and support development.

The Local Government Association (LGA) and British Property Federation (BPF) have set out their concerns following the closure of the consultation on planning committee reform .

The national scheme of delegation will set out which type of applications should be determined by officers and which should go to a committee.

It aims to improve on what the government has described as “some committees unnecessarily considering large numbers of applications consisting of largely minor and technical details”.

Currently, local authorities have their own schemes and most already delegate a significant proportion of applications to planning officers.

The regulations would implement a national scheme of delegation through the creation of a two-tier structure and set a maximum size limit of 13 members for a planning committee.

However, Carl Cashman, vice-chair of the inclusive growth committee at the LGA, said: “While we broadly support the government’s intention to streamline and speed up the planning system, we are concerned these proposals risk eroding the core democratic mandate of planning committees and stop councils from responding properly to local circumstances.

“Councils need to be able to make arrangements that suit their needs – from deciding the size of planning committees, to when a development needs to be called in, to avoiding bottlenecks. These decisions are best when done at the local level.