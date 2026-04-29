Councils and house builders raise concerns over planning committee reform

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A council group and house builder body have warned that the government’s planning committee reform risks creating further delays and hamper authorities’ ability to address local need.
The Local Government Association (LGA) and British Property Federation (BPF) have set out their concerns following the closure of the consultation on planning committee reform.
These new regulations would come under the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025, with an aim to modernise the way planning committees operate in order to streamline decisions and support development.
Changes include the introduction of a national scheme of delegation, clear rules on committee size and mandatory training for committee members to ensure consistent professional standards.
The national scheme of delegation will set out which type of applications should be determined by officers and which should go to a committee.
It aims to improve on what the government has described as “some committees unnecessarily considering large numbers of applications consisting of largely minor and technical details”.
Currently, local authorities have their own schemes and most already delegate a significant proportion of applications to planning officers.
The regulations would implement a national scheme of delegation through the creation of a two-tier structure and set a maximum size limit of 13 members for a planning committee.
However, Carl Cashman, vice-chair of the inclusive growth committee at the LGA, said: “While we broadly support the government’s intention to streamline and speed up the planning system, we are concerned these proposals risk eroding the core democratic mandate of planning committees and stop councils from responding properly to local circumstances.
“Councils need to be able to make arrangements that suit their needs – from deciding the size of planning committees, to when a development needs to be called in, to avoiding bottlenecks. These decisions are best when done at the local level.
“For these changes to successfully improve the planning system and deliver homes and infrastructure we need, local government’s views must be central. We urge the government to address our concerns and work closely with councils to achieve the best outcomes.”
Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook previously said the “significant variation” in delegation across the country “creates risk and uncertainty in the system”.
He added: “It is for this reason that we took powers in the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025 to allow the government to introduce a national scheme of delegation.”
But Sam Bensted, assistant director (planning and development) at the BPF, said: “The increased use of officer-delegated decisions in determining planning applications is certainly a positive measure, which should improve the efficiency, consistency and predictability of the planning process.
“It will enable planning committees to focus on strategic and complex applications, while routine and technical matters are determined by officers, thus helping to reduce unnecessary delays.
“However, these efficiency gains risk being seriously undermined by the proposed approach to reserved matters applications for phased development. These applications are already tightly constrained by the parameters set at outline stage, where the principle and impacts of development have been established.
“Introducing additional planning committee scrutiny at this stage risks creating unnecessary delay, uncertainty and could slow the delivery of homes, jobs and investment these reforms are intended to deliver.”
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