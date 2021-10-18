Councils could save £572m a year if social rent homes were available for all homeless households, study finds

A new report by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the Centre for Homelessness Impact found that £572m could be saved each year if councils were able to substitute social rented accommodation for the 73,700 private rented lettings currently used for temporary accommodation.

It also concluded that in total, the Exchequer could save £1.9bn each year if all recipients of housing benefit, or the housing element of Universal Credit, could be moved from private to social rented homes.

“Making reasonable assumptions, the cost of a new tranche of investment in social rented homes can be offset by the savings in benefit and temporary accommodation costs, if all or the majority of these homes were allocated to households who would otherwise be housed in the private rented sector,” the report said.

Building an extra 10,000 social rented homes annually would cost central government about £40m a year but could save £44m a year in housing subsidies if used to house tenants currently in private rented housing or temporary accommodation, it said.