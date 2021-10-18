Councils could save £572m a year if social rent homes were available for all homeless households, study finds

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Local authorities could save more than half a billion pounds annually if they had capacity to offer all households at risk of homelessness social housing, rather than diverting many into the private sector as they do now.
A new report by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the Centre for Homelessness Impact found that £572m could be saved each year if councils were able to substitute social rented accommodation for the 73,700 private rented lettings currently used for temporary accommodation.
It also concluded that in total, the Exchequer could save £1.9bn each year if all recipients of housing benefit, or the housing element of Universal Credit, could be moved from private to social rented homes.
“Making reasonable assumptions, the cost of a new tranche of investment in social rented homes can be offset by the savings in benefit and temporary accommodation costs, if all or the majority of these homes were allocated to households who would otherwise be housed in the private rented sector,” the report said.
Building an extra 10,000 social rented homes annually would cost central government about £40m a year but could save £44m a year in housing subsidies if used to house tenants currently in private rented housing or temporary accommodation, it said.
Prior to the pandemic, temporary accommodation for families experiencing homelessness was costing local authorities £1.2bn a year, with almost four-fifths of such accommodation met by using private rented housing.
Moving each family in temporary accommodation into social rented accommodation would save about £7,760 per year, the new research found.
Meanwhile, every move from private to social rented accommodation by a person claiming benefits would save approximately £1,100 per year in benefit payments, the report said.
The Department for Work and Pensions spends £30.6bn a year on housing benefit and the housing element of Universal Credit, equivalent to around 15% of the benefits budget. This is forecast to increase to £31.3bn by 2025-26 as more people switch over to Universal Credit.
Dr Lígia Teixeira, chief executive at the Centre for Homelessness Impact, said: “We should ask hard questions about whether the very large sums paid in benefits to subsidise the housing costs of people on low incomes are being used in the most effective way.
She added: “While evidence suggests this financial assistance constitutes an important part of the UK’s homelessness ‘safety net’, our report shows that it is possible to make limited resources go further: for instance, by redirecting some of this money into social housing, which can be better value and more secure for tenants.”
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said the report “reveals the full benefit to the exchequer of building social rented homes”.
“Councils currently house almost 75,000 households at risk of homelessness in private rented accommodation,” he added. “If these households could be rehoused in social rented homes, councils would save £572m a year.”
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