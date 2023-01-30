Councils create action plans to tackle damp and mould in social homes

Barnet, Tower Hamlets and Wigan councils are among those to have published documents explaining their approaches or plans, which include potentially bringing forward and extending a stock condition survey and training staff on damp and mould.

In November, the English regulator wrote to all social landlords requesting they provide assurance that they have a “clear understanding and strong grip on damp and mould issues in their homes” and are addressing risks to tenants.

Councils and housing associations with more than 1,000 homes were asked to provide evidence of their approach to dealing with damp and mould. They had until 19 December to respond.

The request followed the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak, the two-year-old who died as a result of prolonged exposure to mould in Rochdale.

His family had repeatedly complained to their landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the state of the property.

The same month, housing secretary Michael Gove also wrote to social landlords urging them to “absorb the lessons” from the coroner’s report following the inquest into Awaab’s death and to treat damp and mould more seriously.