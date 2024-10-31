Local authorities are expected to save nearly £1.2bn by 2029-30 from Right to Buy reductions and being able to retain full receipts from social housing sales #UKhousing

Councils expected to save £1.2bn over five years from Right to Buy changes #UKhousing

It will also “boost council capacity to ensure that vital social housing is available to those who need it most”, the document said.

The document said that reducing discounts on the Right to Buy scheme from November and enabling councils in England to keep all the receipts generated by sales “will deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to protect existing council housing stock”.

According to the Budget document, published alongside the chancellor’s speech announcing the policy, the decision will save councils £265m in 2025-26, £280m in 2026-27, £195m in 2027-28, £205m in 2028-29 and £240m in 2029-30.

The Right to Buy scheme was introduced in 1980 by then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher and it enables council tenants to buy their council home at a discount.

The size of the discounts was increased in 2012 under a relaunch of the scheme to a maximum of £87,200 across England and £116,200 in London.

Councils previously had to give a proportion of the receipt from any sale to the Treasury, typically between 20% and 25%.

But in March 2023, the Conservative government informed local authorities that they would be allowed to keep all Right to Buy receipts for 2022-23 and 2023-24, in an attempt to boost housebuilding.

However, it ended the two-year policy in March at a time of significant financial hardship for councils, with several effectively declaring bankruptcy in the past five years.

The maximum cash discount is currently £102,400 across England, except in London boroughs where it is £136,400.

According to government documents, following its review on the scheme, maximum cash discounts will be reduced to £16,000 to £38,000 from 21 November. The level of the maximum discount available will depend on location.

In the North East, for example, the discount will be £22,000. It will be £16,000 in the East, and £38,000 in the South East with some exceptions.

In her Budget speech on Wednesday, chancellor Rachel Reeves said she made the move after hearing representations on the issue from councils, housing associations and homelessness charity Shelter.