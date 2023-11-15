Council’s failure to repair door meant emergency services unable to reach disabled resident

The ombudsman made the ruling as the entry system was the only way for the emergency services to attend to the resident, and meant the fire brigade had to accompany the ambulance on numerous occasions because of their inability to access the flat.

The watchdog said the resident experienced worry and anxiety during the case and said he was still “extremely distressed” by the experience, “feeling that he was treated as if his life did not matter”.

The resident told the council multiple times over 18 months about the impact it was having on him, yet little action was taken. When options were provided to the resident, it was often far too late or not followed up, the ombudsman said.