Kelso Cochrane House will provide 38 homes, of which 28 for will be social rent and 10 for key workers such as NHS employees or teachers.

Antigua-born Kelso Cochrane was 32 years old when he was attacked and killed by a gang of white youths in Notting Hill while on his way home.

He had moved to England five years before the murder, which is believed to have been a racist attack.

No one was ever convicted of his murder, and his family and friends continue the fight for justice to this day.