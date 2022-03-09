Councils have government backing to end contracts with Russian-owned company

When asked about Merton and Salford councils, which are both seeking to end contracts with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, Jeremy Pocklington, permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, told the committee that “we support them in doing that”.

The local authorities are concerned about the legality of ending the contracts prematurely because it is illegal to discriminate against bidders and they are among several social landlords looking to cut ties with Gazprom amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

LUHC Committee chair Clive Betts said there is “widespread support” for taking effective sanctions against Russia and Russian companies and “any who may be contributing towards their resources to wage this appalling act of violence”.

He asked what help Merton and Salford councils could have from the government to end the contracts.

Mr Pocklington said: “We are aware and we’re looking into it very urgently.

“As you say a small number of local authorities do have contracts with Gazprom and are seeking to exit those contracts.

“We support them in doing that – it’s their decision but it’s the right thing to do. I think the country would support them.”