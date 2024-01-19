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Proposed government reforms on how councils prepare local plans are having the “opposite effect” and a large proportion of authorities currently have out-of-date plans, according to a new report.
In the new study, property consultancy Lichfields concluded that upcoming changes to the system are “inadvertently” delaying councils in updating their plans.
It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove last month threatened seven councils with intervention for failing to submit a local plan in the past 20 years.
Under the current system, councils are required to review their local plan, which includes their ambitions for housing development, every five years.
However, the government is currently looking at changes to this system to make plans simpler, faster to prepare and more accessible. A consultation concluded last October and guidance is expected this autumn.
In the meantime, the government has set a deadline for plans created under the current system to be submitted by June 2025 and adopted by the end of 2026.
Simon Coop, senior director at Lichfields, said: “The proposed reforms are currently having the opposite effect.
“The regulation, policy and guidance to enable the preparation of local plans under the reforms will not be available until at least autumn 2024 and will be dependent on the timings and outcomes of the general election.”
Despite its concerns about the impact of the reforms, Lichfields’ report was still critical of the current system.
The requirement to review plans every five years was “ineffective” at ensuring local plans are kept up to date, the report said.
“While there is a statutory requirement to undertake a review of local plans every five years, local authorities are not necessarily required to update their plans because of their review,” Mr Coop said.
Of the 55 local authorities Lichfields analysed for its study, just four had adopted an updated local plan, the agency said.
The consultancy also pointed to a “lack of clear guidance” on what local authorities must consider when conducting a review.
The National Planning Policy Framework is also “not specific on the circumstances that would lead to a local authority needing to update its local plan”, Lichfields’ report said.
Confusion around the local plan system is amid wider frustration around planning system delays as the government struggles to meet its target to be building 300,000 homes a year by the middle of the decade.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Local Communities has been contacted for comment.
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