Proposed government reforms to how councils prepare local plans are having the “opposite effect” and a large proportion of authorities currently have out-of-date plans, a new report has concluded #UKhousing

Under the current system, councils are required to review their local plan, which includes their ambitions for housing development, every five years.

It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove last month threatened seven councils with intervention for failing to submit a local plan in the past 20 years.

In the new study, property consultancy Lichfields concluded that upcoming changes to the system are “inadvertently” delaying councils in updating their plans.

However, the government is currently looking at changes to this system to make plans simpler, faster to prepare and more accessible. A consultation concluded last October and guidance is expected this autumn.

In the meantime, the government has set a deadline for plans created under the current system to be submitted by June 2025 and adopted by the end of 2026.

Simon Coop, senior director at Lichfields, said: “The proposed reforms are currently having the opposite effect.

“The regulation, policy and guidance to enable the preparation of local plans under the reforms will not be available until at least autumn 2024 and will be dependent on the timings and outcomes of the general election.”

Despite its concerns about the impact of the reforms, Lichfields’ report was still critical of the current system.