MEES were introduced in April 2018 to target private rented sector (PRS) landlords that grant a new tenancy of a domestic property with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below Band E.

Landlords that did, could face a fine of up to £4,000. However, due to being overstretched and the inability to retain income from fines, one expert has warned that councils are just not enforcing the regulations.

The majority of domestic properties let by registered providers fall outside the scope of MEES.

However, if a registered provider is granting a tenancy at market rent through a subsidiary or group company that is not registered as a social landlord, the landlord will need to comply.

Simon Hartley, partner and London head of property litigation at national law firm Weightmans said: “When MEES were introduced, the role of enforcement was handed to individual local authorities, but, to date, these authorities have failed to enforce these regulations.