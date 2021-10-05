Councils’ lack of knowledge about housing stock ‘frankly shocking’, says minister

Climate change minister Lord Callanan made the remark at a Conservative Party conference fringe event yesterday afternoon.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy under secretary was discussing the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) while answering answering a question from Inside Housing.

He said “sorry” to housing associations that the first tranche of the fund, which opened for bidding in August, requires them to apply as part of a local authority-led bid, explaining it was “to do with internal Treasury financing” rules to “get the money out quickly”.

The next round of funding, which Lord Callanan said will be announced “shortly”, will allow housing associations to bid directly.

He said: “But I told the team that the next round we definitely want to be able to have housing associations to bid directly because you have a better knowledge of your stock.

“What has been frankly shocking dealing with a number of local authorities is how poor their knowledge is of what their stock actually is and what it comprises and what work is required.

“Even some of the biggest local authorities in the country just don’t seem to have this basic info, which I found actually very surprising.”