Councils’ lack of knowledge about housing stock ‘frankly shocking’, says minister

Local authorities have a “frankly shocking” lack of knowledge about their stock and the work needed to get their homes to net zero, a minister has said.
Climate change minister Lord Callanan made the remark at a Conservative Party conference fringe event yesterday afternoon.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy under secretary was discussing the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) while answering answering a question from Inside Housing.
He said “sorry” to housing associations that the first tranche of the fund, which opened for bidding in August, requires them to apply as part of a local authority-led bid, explaining it was “to do with internal Treasury financing” rules to “get the money out quickly”.
The next round of funding, which Lord Callanan said will be announced “shortly”, will allow housing associations to bid directly.
He said: “But I told the team that the next round we definitely want to be able to have housing associations to bid directly because you have a better knowledge of your stock.
“What has been frankly shocking dealing with a number of local authorities is how poor their knowledge is of what their stock actually is and what it comprises and what work is required.
“Even some of the biggest local authorities in the country just don’t seem to have this basic info, which I found actually very surprising.”
Inside Housing research published in November last year calculated that decarbonising the UK’s social housing stock will cost around £104bn – equivalent to £20,742 per property.
Of the 207 landlords which provided data, 152 of which were stock-holding councils, 81% were able to provide the average standard assessment procedure rating – the way the government measures buildings’ energy performance – of their housing stock , but only 22% were able to provide an estimate on net zero costs.
Representatives from the housing association sector appearing on the panel alongside Lord Callanan urged the government to give the sector certainty over decarbonisation work.
In its 2019 election manifesto, the Conservative Party committed to spend £3.8bn on the SDHF over 10 years.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “I think the role of government is leadership and it’s creating certainty.
“So with the certainty of funding and with the certainty of timescales, we can then invest and we can generate even further investment into the sector as well, but we need that confidence.”
She added: “We have a duty to have value for money for the taxpayer and value for money to our residents of making the right investment decisions.
“So there’s a bit of chicken and egg with some of the technologies, so that the more that the government can do to show leadership and to create certainty, the better it is for us to make those investment decisions.”
Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign Housing Association, called for “a commitment to work closely and formally with the sector so that we can take those learnings and make sensible investment decisions across our estate”.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q, said: “It’s not that we are simply going to government with a begging bowl, because actually post-pandemic the government’s got quite a few things on its list at the minute.
“It is that we have a number of conflicting priorities in a lot of cases and it’s about us ranking them, and at the moment safety is coming first, and while that is the case it means other things can’t be done.
“So for us, it’s about the government giving us certainty; that’s the keyword. It’s brilliant to hear we’re going to be able to bid in our own right into the fund which is fantastic.
“But I’d make that clear again to treat it like the Affordable Housing Programme, give it some weight and length and certainty.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories