Councils must deliver new social housing themselves

It is time for local authorities to pivot their arm’s-length developers from private sale to social rent and bring them in-house, writes David Taylor, chair of Havering Council’s Places Committee #UKhousing

It is time for local authorities to pivot their arm’s-length developers from private sale to social rent and to bring them in-house.

Despite this situation, many of those facing financial ruin are failing to build the social housing needed and instead are continuing to prioritise development of homes for private sale.

Local authorities up and down the UK are facing temporary housing emergencies, brought on by the collapse of the private rented sector and a freeze of the Local Housing Allowance. For many – such as in my borough, the London Borough of Havering – this emergency is costing us millions and fast-tracking us to bankruptcy.

Havering Council formed Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), an arm’s-length developer, in 2015. MLH became a separate legal entity to the council despite being owned fully by it. Council officers form a majority of the board and MLH is financed by loans from Havering Council. However, MLH does not focus on social housing.

Setting up companies like MLH makes construction of homes by Havering more expensive and less transparent, and it does little to solve the temporary housing crisis.

MLH is financed by borrowing from Havering Council, which borrows from the government. Havering then attaches an increased interest rate to make a profit. Havering makes around £1m a year from this, which helps to trim its general fund deficit (currently predicted to be around £88m).

Last year Havering Council decided to dispose of some car parks in Romford town centre. It sold them to MLH, which borrowed yet more money from Havering Council to purchase the sites. Once MLH receives planning permission, it will have to pay (borrow) more, and it will need to borrow to fund construction.

This complex arrangement, with Havering profiting from the lending, means that MLH will be facing higher construction costs than if the council had built these developments itself.

MLH is paying Havering Council £8m for two of the car parks and in its latest planning application it has scaled back on the improvements to the river and social housing provision due to “viability”.

The two Romford car park sites are due to deliver around 240 homes, and removing the cost of land purchase would mean a saving of around £30,000 per unit. It is clear to me that bringing development in-house would save millions.