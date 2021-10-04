Councils must produce strategy for housing domestic abuse victims

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Councils will have to publish strategies on how they plan to support domestic abuse victims in safe accommodation after new government regulations were finalised.
The regulations, which took effect on Friday (1 October), have been produced in line with the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and follow a consultation launched in June.
As part of the new measures, councils will be required to publish a strategy by next January on how they support victims in safe accommodation, with the help of local agencies such as the police and domestic abuse charities.
Among the guidelines, the government has said that local authorities must not use bed and breakfast accommodation or mixed-gender homelessness hostels to house victims.
Local authorities must improve access to social housing for victims in refuges or other types of temporary accommodation, according to the regulations.
In cases where the perpetrator has left home, councils will be expected to support victims to stay in their own property if it can be made safe.
“It is important that victims are supported to make an informed choice and that an appropriate risk assessment is carried out,” according to the regulations. “They should not be put under pressure to remain in their home in order to reduce pressure on available housing.”
Homelessness minister Eddie Hughes said: “Domestic abuse is a horrendous crime and specialist support from experienced domestic abuse services is key if victims and their families are going to get the help they need to rebuild their lives.
“This is an important step in making sure victims up and down the country who need a place of safety receive the level of care they deserve.”
Domestic abuse charity Refuge said last year that it had seen a sharp spike in demand for its services since the pandemic started and lockdowns were enforced.
The Office for National Statistics also reported in May last year that there was a 12% increase in the number of domestic abuse cases referred to victim support.
And between April and June 2020, there was a 65% increase in calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, when compared to the first three months of that year, according to research by the House of Commons library.
The Crime Survey for England and Wales found that 1.6 million women and 757,000 men had been victims of domestic abuse between March 2019 and March 2020, with a 7% growth in police-recorded domestic abuse crimes.
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