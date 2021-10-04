Councils must produce strategy for housing domestic abuse victims

The regulations, which took effect on Friday (1 October), have been produced in line with the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and follow a consultation launched in June.

As part of the new measures, councils will be required to publish a strategy by next January on how they support victims in safe accommodation, with the help of local agencies such as the police and domestic abuse charities.

Among the guidelines, the government has said that local authorities must not use bed and breakfast accommodation or mixed-gender homelessness hostels to house victims.

Local authorities must improve access to social housing for victims in refuges or other types of temporary accommodation, according to the regulations.