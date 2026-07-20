Councils need further clarity on local government reorganisation amid concern for HRAs, CIH says

He encouraged the government to provide further clarity for local authorities on which services and systems need to be in place “on day one” of the new councils and those where some period of transition is expected.

“There are particular challenges around the merging and disaggregation of Housing Revenue Accounts, and we urge the government to continue in their support of councils through this process,” he said.

In East Sussex and Brighton and Hove, seven councils will be reorganised into two unitaries. Hastings Borough Council is one of the councils affected by the changes.

Its leader, Glenn Haffenden, said the changes will lead to “unjustified expenditure of time and resources”.

He added: “I am disappointed that the government has decided to go for this modification of the One East Sussex proposal for unitary local government in East Sussex.

“Thousands of residents have said that they do not want to be part of Brighton and Hove, and the government has not listened to their feedback.

“There is no evidence to show that this modification will produce savings or efficiencies, it will make the process of reorganisation more complex for the officers who are already working under immense pressure to deliver reorganisation at pace.”

In the announcement, Mr Reed said: “Some of our smaller cities are highly productive, but have been constrained by tight boundaries, set decades ago, which stop them from building the homes they need.

“Others are more rural, with significant demand for social care services and affordable housing. Local government should be set up to address the unique circumstances of each area and design public services tailored to each community.

“Reorganisation provides us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure that councils genuinely represent the communities they serve today and stand the test of time.”

According to Mr Reed’s statement, a “broad support offer” is in place for councils, including support to councils through the government’s sector advisors and through funding to the Local Government Association.

“We have already announced £63m in capacity funding to support the reorganisation process, and I am pleased to provide further detail today on how this funding will be allocated,” he said. The funding includes £900,000 in transition support to each new unitary.

Mr Reed said government is “fully committed” to the timetable already set out, with elections for the new unitary councils scheduled for May 2027, ahead of vesting day for the new councils to begin delivering services in April 2028.

New prime minister Andy Burnham has pledged the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.

However, concerns have been raised that LGR could negatively impact housebuilding at a time when it is needed most.