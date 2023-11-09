Councils need long-term funding certainty

Rents and property prices have risen significantly faster than incomes due to the severe housing shortage, which has affected vulnerable families and individuals the most.

Over recent decades, construction of new homes has failed to keep pace with population growth and social changes, and there are currently not enough affordable homes to meet demand.

More than 1.2 million households are on council waiting lists for social homes in England and over 104,000 households are living in temporary accommodation. This comes at a huge cost to councils, which spent at least £1.74bn on temporary accommodation alone in 2022-23.

Positive steps have been made to boost the supply of social housing, such as the lifting of the housing borrowing cap and allowing councils to keep all Right to Buy receipts for two years, but more needs to be done to rapidly build more genuinely affordable homes.