Councils now able to fine landlords up to £7,000 for serious hazards as new Renters’ Rights Act power kicks in

Councils will now be able to issue fines of up to £7,000 if private landlords fail to fix problems like severe damp and mould, under the Renters’ Rights Act.
Under powers coming into force today, the fines will apply to 21 hazards assessed as the most dangerous, including freezing conditions, faulty electrics and fire hazards.
These hazards come under ‘category 1’ of the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS), an updated version of which will come into force from tomorrow.
This is the first update to the HHRSRS – a framework for assessing hazards in people’s homes – in 20 years.
Changes include an amalgamation of some hazards, bringing the total number down from 29 to 21, as well as new baseline indicators to help landlords understand where their property may need improvement.
Around one in 10 private rented homes are estimated to have at least one of the HHSRS hazards, according to the government.
Alongside the new penalty for failing to fix poor conditions, councils can also force repairs, carry out emergency works and recover costs from landlords who fail to act.
Housing secretary Steve Reed has written to mayors across England urging councils to use all available powers to tackle unsafe housing.
Final enforcement guidance for the new HHSRS, including more information on the new financial penalty councils can use, will be published on 23 June.
Mr Reed said: “Renters deserve a safe, secure place to call home and our landmark Renters’ Rights Act gives councils more options to take speedy action against rogue landlords.
“These include the new power to issue a £7,000 penalty to a landlord when there is a hazard like severe damp or mould in a privately rented home – a situation that no family should have to live with.”
Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said “no renter should have to live alongside mould, dampness and other risks to our health”.
He continued: “[Councils] being given the power to fine landlords up to £7,000 if they ignore repairs is an essential step towards raising the quality of rented homes.
“For renters to feel the benefit, though, councils must seek out and take action against those landlords who ignore unsafe conditions and profit from misery.”
Clara Collingwood, director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said councils “must start using [the new powers] immediately to crack down on landlords who profit from unhealthy homes”.
“And now that we have new rights as renters, we need to use them – any tenant living with serious disrepair or damp and mould should know they don’t have to put up with it any longer,” she added.
In April, the government backed councils with an extra £41m to cover the costs of enforcing the Renters’ Rights Act, which came into force on 1 May.
The legislation brought in new protections for private renters, including a ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and rental bidding wars. It will also mean the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law apply to the private rented sector.
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