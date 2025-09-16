Councils paying millions in incentives to private landlords is a senseless waste

When I was working in a London council’s homelessness department, every day I would see people approaching us for support because their landlord was evicting them or hiking up the rent. Often the same thing had happened to them the previous year and the year before that.

They would long for the security of a council home, asking about getting on the waiting list almost as soon as they sat down. But as soon as it was decided the council had a duty to help them, someone from the lettings team would come down and explain the best they could expect was the council’s help to find a private rental. At this point their faces would drop as they realised there was no escape from the revolving door of renting.

To help find a landlord willing to rent to people on low incomes/benefits, it’s very likely the council will offer the private landlord a cash incentive to house them. These are one-off payments, separate to housing benefit, to get the landlord to agree to rent out their home.