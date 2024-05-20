Last year, Havering Council agreed to sell the land to Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), its wholly owned development company which builds private rented sector (PRS) across the borough.

The council intends to use the sites for housing, subject to securing planning and other authorisations.

However, a group of councillors has called in the decision to provide an £8.69m loan to MLH to buy the sites.

There are six sites in total, including car parks in Como Street, Keswick Avenue, Dorrington Gardens and Angel Way, as well as a former community centre and land at Priory Road.

As part of the plan, the car parks will be leased back to the council at a peppercorn rent until planning permission has been granted. The council will receive car parking revenues in the meantime, which it estimates to be an annual £190,000 net of costs.