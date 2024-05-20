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A London council’s decision to sell land to its development company has been called in by councillors over whether the sale is the best way of meeting the area’s housing needs.
Last year, Havering Council agreed to sell the land to Mercury Land Holdings (MLH), its wholly owned development company which builds private rented sector (PRS) across the borough.
The council intends to use the sites for housing, subject to securing planning and other authorisations.
However, a group of councillors has called in the decision to provide an £8.69m loan to MLH to buy the sites.
There are six sites in total, including car parks in Como Street, Keswick Avenue, Dorrington Gardens and Angel Way, as well as a former community centre and land at Priory Road.
As part of the plan, the car parks will be leased back to the council at a peppercorn rent until planning permission has been granted. The council will receive car parking revenues in the meantime, which it estimates to be an annual £190,000 net of costs.
The grounds for the call-in were to understand how the sale would contribute towards Havering’s housing needs and to question why the council did not use the money it intends to loan to MLH to develop social housing.
The council has explained that while MLH’s main purpose is to provide housing for the private rented sector, it “can build social housing as part of its developments, providing there is an end user such as a registered social landlord or the council”.
It said: “The precise scale, mix and tenure of housing provision for each site (with the exception of Priory Road) has yet to be determined by the planning process.”
In response to why it does not use the money to develop social housing, the council replied that it funds MLH via a general fund, whereas the development of social rented housing is funded by the housing revenue account.
“Consequently the option, as suggested in the question, would not be appropriate,” it said.
The sales form part of Havering Council’s medium-term asset disposal programme, which aims “to provide a pipeline of capital receipts”.
The £8.69m would count towards the £20m Havering Council wanted to secure by 31 March 2024, “or as soon as practical thereafter”.
A total of £8.73m in capital receipts has been realised so far, made up of £6.9mn from the disposal of a Havering College campus and £1.83m from open market disposals of other sites.
At an overview and scrutiny committee meeting, Labour councillor Matthew Stanton said the council was “effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul. We’re moving money from one column to another and calling it a receipt”.
A spokesperson for the council told Inside Housing: “The proposed sale to MLH, a wholly owned subsidiary development company of Havering Council, means more control over the scale and form of any development, rather than solely relying on the planning route.
“It also means we are better placed to balance the objectives for maximising value and delivery of affordable homes.”
Councillors also sought to find out the implications of selling to MLH rather than on the open market, any potential missed revenue opportunities for Havering Council and the full ownership of the land in question.
In response, the council said that the sale would enable “a two-stage payment to the council that aligns with the needs of the council’s capital programme”.
The council will also “benefit from interest income earned from funding advanced to MLH” and “have a stake in any developer profit earned on units sold by MLH or PRS units retained by MLH”.
During the overview and scrutiny committee meeting, Mark Butler, assistant director for regeneration and place-shaping at Havering Council, said: “For each of the six sites, there would be an initial receipt.”
Once MLH has gained planning consent, “the balancing payment would be agreed between Mercury and the council”, he said.
This reflects the site’s value “once the unknowns are known”, Mr Butler said, such as what development is permitted in terms of scale and tenure.
In addition to the £8.69m, the council also wants to loan MLH £2m “to undertake design and planning activities relating to the achievement of planning permission”.
“Once planning permission is achieved, MLH will present their business case on each site for consideration by the Council. It is at this point that the majority of the overview and scrutiny board concerns can be addressed and there will be an opportunity for further scrutiny at that point,” the council spokesperson said.
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