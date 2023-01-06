Councils refuse emergency housing payments after large government cut to support fund

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Councils have refused requests for emergency housing support, cut the payments and raided their own budgets to stop people becoming homeless after government cuts to a support pot, Inside Housing can reveal.
Discretionary Housing Payments (DHPs) provide financial support for rent and housing costs to people claiming housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit.
In 2020-21 the government provided £169m to councils in England to fund DHPs, with local authorities spending on average 92% of these budgets.
But in 2021-22, this funding was cut to £131.8m – a fall of 22% – and was paid in two tranches, with councils not knowing the total funding they would get at the start of the year.
While the government cut funding for DHPs by a fifth, the number of applications for DHPs fell by just 7%, from 268,971 in 2020-21 to 250,067 in 2021-22, according to data sourced from 253 English councils under the Freedom of Information Act.
As a result, many councils restricted the support they offered to struggling renters. The success rate of DHP applications across 251 councils fell from 71% in 2020-21 to 67% in 2021-22, but this masks significant differences between individual local authorities.
The success rate of DHP applications fell by more than 10 percentage points in 62 councils – including Bexley, where the success rate of applicants fell from 46% to 17%.
Bexley Council said in its Freedom of Information response: “Unfortunately due to the limited funding and high level of demand, we have to prioritise awards for households that are being evicted or will be homeless or households that are struggling due to welfare reforms such as the bedroom tax and benefit cap.”
Jack Yates, spokesperson for tenants union ACORN, said: “The cut to DHP grants to councils is yet another example of the government abandoning tenants. This has no doubt forced many out of their homes and onto the streets over the past two years and will force many more to choose between feeding their families and paying their rent if the cuts are not reversed.
“In the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, there couldn’t be a worse time to continue with this disastrous policy.”
The 10 councils below saw the largest increases in applications rejected over the two financial years, among those that responded to Inside Housing’s FOI request.
|Local authority
|% DHP applications rejected in 2020-21
|% DHP applications rejected in 2021-22
|Change (percentage points)
|West Oxfordshire
|22
|60
|38
|Redcar and Cleveland
|6
|40
|34
|Cotswold
|25
|56
|31
|Bexley
|54
|83
|29
|Stroud
|9
|37
|28
|Ribble Valley
|13
|41
|28
|South Oxfordshire
|14
|40
|26
|Tewkesbury
|14
|39
|25
|Peterborough
|23
|48
|25
|Tower Hamlets
|21
|45
|24
Karen Buck, Labour’s shadow minister for social security, said: “There’s a clear pattern to government behaviour: cut levels of support nationally, then push responsibility down to local councils without giving them the capacity to respond adequately.
“DHPs were never going to be capable of plugging all the gaps in government funding for low-income households in housing need, and we can see that reality becoming ever starker.”
In 34 out of 62 councils where the success rate of DHP applications did not fall, the average value of DHP awards fell instead, as applicants were left chasing less money.
Some local authorities tried to prop up their DHP budgets by subsidising them from their own funds. The number of English councils that spent more than 110% of their government DHP funding – making up the difference themselves – rose from 25 in 2020-21 to 49 in 2021-22.
Chichester Council spent 100% of its DHP budget in 2020-21, but this rose to 162% in 2021-22. Luton Council spent 62% of its allocation in 2020-21, but 111% in 2021-22. Both councils attributed the rise to government cuts and increased demand.
Top-ups to DHP funding tends to come from Housing Revenue Account (HRA) budgets, meaning it is taken from budgets otherwise used to maintain council homes and building new ones.
Government funding for DHPs in England has been cut again in 2022-23 to £94.2m – a 29% cut.
Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) showed that Chichester and Doncaster councils spent more than their full-year DHP allocations by the midpoint of the financial year in September, while Sunderland and Rotherham had spent 99%, and nine other councils had spent between 90% and 99%.
The largest changes in expenditure of government sums provided in the dataset are shown below. Where the percentage is above 100, it shows that the council’s own resources were used as a top-up.
|Local authority
|Percentage of allocation spent 2020-21
|Percentage of allocation spent 2021-22
|Change (percentage points)
|Erewash
|76
|149
|73
|Chichester
|100
|162
|62
|South Derbyshire
|107
|168
|61
|Luton
|62
|111
|49
|Broadland
|83
|131
|48
|Boston
|53
|99
|46
|Wirral
|78
|123
|45
|Bury
|47
|92
|45
|East Staffordshire
|57
|100
|43
|Rutland
|76
|118
|42
Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “With the number of Section 21 no-fault evictions increasing, the cost of living continuing to rise and more Ukrainian arrivals presenting as homeless, councils are increasingly concerned of a national homelessness crisis.
“These pressures, combined with depleting social housing stock and less support through key grants like DHP, feels like a perfect storm for services trying to prevent homelessness.”
The cuts to DHP budgets come while Local Housing Allowance (the housing benefit paid to tenants in the private rented sector) has been frozen in cash terms since April 2020 – amounting to an effective cut in most parts of the country.
“While DHP is a crucial homelessness prevention tool, the mainstream benefits system should provide the principal safety net for low-income households,” said Mr Rodwell.
“We therefore continue to call on the government to provide a fair, accessible and sufficient safety net that provides financial stability for low-income households and enables people who are unable to work to live well, thus allowing councils to target additional discretionary support to those who are most vulnerable.”
Kiran Ramchandani, director policy and external affairs at homelessness charity Crisis, added: “We know more people are looking for support with their housing situation, and while Discretionary Housing Payments provide some help, they are not a long-term solution for someone whose rent is unaffordable.”
A spokesperson for the DWP said: “Supporting vulnerable households remains a priority for the government. Since 2011, our housing support has included providing nearly £1.6bn in Discretionary Housing Payments to local authorities, but this is only part of the help available.
“This year we have protected millions of people with Cost of Living Payments totalling £1,200, our Energy Price Guarantee continues to save people hundreds of pounds, and we have announced further cost of living payments to be paid from next year.
“The Household Support Fund, worth over £2bn in total, is also delivering help directly to vulnerable households in England and can offer further support with housing costs.”
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