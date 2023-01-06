Councils refuse emergency housing payments after large government cut to support fund

Discretionary Housing Payments (DHPs) provide financial support for rent and housing costs to people claiming housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit.

In 2020-21 the government provided £169m to councils in England to fund DHPs, with local authorities spending on average 92% of these budgets.

But in 2021-22, this funding was cut to £131.8m – a fall of 22% – and was paid in two tranches, with councils not knowing the total funding they would get at the start of the year.

While the government cut funding for DHPs by a fifth, the number of applications for DHPs fell by just 7%, from 268,971 in 2020-21 to 250,067 in 2021-22, according to data sourced from 253 English councils under the Freedom of Information Act.