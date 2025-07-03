Councils should be top of list for housing association disposals, Clarion director says
News03.07.25by Jenny Messenger
Clarion’s director of housing has said housing associations should be putting local authorities at the top of the list for stock disposals and working together more closely.
L-R: David Hunter, director of housing at Clarion; Abi Brown, deputy chair at the Local Government Association; Will Cooper, cabinet member at Lewisham Council; and Matt Boughton, leader of Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council (picture: Jenny Messenger)
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