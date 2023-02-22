Councils should get role in heat pump push as £450m scheme is ‘failing’, say Peers

The committee said the government should provide more clarity on low-carbon options, as public awareness was very limited and promotion of the BUS had been inadequate. It also warned there was a shortage of heat-pump installers and insufficient independent advice for homeowners.

In its findings, the committee also attacked the idea of hydrogen as an alternative, arguing it was not a “serious option” currently and misinformation about it was undermining take-up of heat pumps.

The government was sending “mixed messages” on hydrogen, partly because of its hydrogen-ready boiler consultation, the Peers argued.

Among its recommendations, the committee said the government should roll the remainder of the BUS’s first-year budget into the second year and establish a review to consider extending the scheme.

It also called for a relaxation of the requirement under Permitted Development rights to install a heat pump a certain distance from neighbouring properties.

Baroness Parminter added: “The government must quickly address the barriers we have identified to a successful take-up of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme in order to help grow the take up of low-carbon heating systems. It is vital they do so if we are going to meet our net-zero ambitions.”

In response, a government spokesperson said: “Despite it being a challenging year for the energy sector, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme has paid out £38.3m of vouchers to installers so far.

“Industry has reacted positively to the Boiler Upgrade Scheme during its first year, with suppliers developing competitive offers alongside the grant.”

The spokesperson also pointed to a targeted BUS marketing campaign that has been launched to increase public awareness.

“Applications for the scheme have been processed in a timely manner throughout and this has not acted as a major barrier to demand under the scheme,” the spokesperson added.

“The full budget of £150m per annum remains available for years two and three of the scheme and we will work with industry to maximise use of this available budget.

“We will consider options such as increased marketing, as well as keeping grant levels under close review.”

Last month, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee said the government should adopt a target to deliver one million energy-efficiency improvements to homes a year in England by 2025.