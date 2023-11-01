Councils to demand ‘urgent’ intervention from chancellor as temporary housing costs soar

In a letter that will be sent to chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the District Councils’ Network will warn that local authorities face having to withdraw homelessness services unless the government steps in.

“Without urgent intervention, the existence of our safety net is under threat," the letter said. “The danger is that we have no option but to start withdrawing services which currently help so many families to avoid hitting crisis point.”

The leaders have also warned that the crisis could impact other “cherished” council services, while the NHS will have to “pick up the pieces”.

The letter was drawn up following an online summit on Tuesday attended by the representatives of 158 local authorities.