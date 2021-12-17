Councils to get extra £554m through New Homes Bonus

Housing secretary Michael Gove announced the money as part of the £53.9bn settlement for 2022-23. This now puts the total amount of money given to the bonus since its inception at £10bn.

The NHB was introduced in 2011 to encourage councils to grant planning permission for new homes for additional funding. It rewards local authorities for net additional homes added to the council tax base.

The NHB cash is part of the £53.9bn set aside for local authorities for next year, representing an extra £3.5bn (4%) increase in real terms compared to 2021-22.

The settlement includes more than £1bn of additional funding for social care and a one-off grant worth £822m for councils to spend on frontline services.

Local authorities will also be allocated £162m to prepare for social care reform.