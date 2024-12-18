Councils to get nearly £1bn new funding to tackle homelessness

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said she would allocate the funds to local authority budgets to increase resources for frontline homelessness workers.

She described the intervention as the “largest-ever investment” in homelessness prevention service and said it marks a “turning point”.

Ms Rayner said it will give councils “the tools they need to act quickly and put in place support for people to tackle, reduce and prevent homelessness”.

It comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves said in the Autumn Budget that £233m of additional grant funding would go to preventing homelessness and rough sleeping next year.

MHCLG confirmed to Inside Housing that the £1bn figure announced today comprised of £767m in existing funding and £233m additional funding, as set out in the Budget.

The funding, which will be introduced from April, includes £633m for the Homelessness Prevention Grant, a £192m increase from this year, which is allocated based on local pressures.

Around £5m will go to emergency accommodation reduction pilots, working with 20 councils with the highest use of B&Bs for homeless families.