A total of 58,740 people – including 28,000 children – currently living in private rented accommodation will be homeless by 2030 if LHA is not increased, according to research for the cross-party group London Councils.

One in seven private renters in the capital are currently reliant on LHA to meet their housing costs, according to latest government figures.

LHA is awarded to eligible private tenants as part of housing benefit or Universal Credit payments to cover housing costs.

The findings come ahead of this month’s Autumn Statement, while the fall-out continues from home secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial proposal to criminalise the use of tents by people sleeping rough.