Council’s unlawful use of Housing Revenue Account ‘still of great concern’, says minister

The government concluded that the council started to lose control of its budget four years previously, and that “both managerial and political leadership failed to heed warnings and take the necessary action”.

The activity was discovered more than a year after the government launched a non-statutory review into the council’s financial affairs after it was found to be £1bn in debt.

In December, it emerged that between 2014 and 2021 Nottingham City Homes, the council’s ALMO, transferred £15.8m to the council, of which £14.3m went into the general fund for day-to-day services.

Kemi Badenoch, minister for equalities and levelling up communities, made the comments in a letter responding to a government assessment of Nottingham City Council’s unlawful transfer of millions of pounds from its HRA to its general fund over a six-year period.

The Nottingham City Improvement and Assurance Board, charged with monitoring the local authority, published two reports on Monday, its fourth progress report, alongside an assessment into the illegal transactions.

The latter outlined a series of measures the council must abide by following the discovery of the transfer.

They include blocking any funds from Nottingham City Homes to the council’s general fund, improved staff training on statutory requirements relating to the HRA and the protection of tenants’ interests and a review of governance arrangements. It also called for a “forensic analysis” of all historic financial transactions between the ALMO and council.

A full review of systems and processes is also under way to “ensure that rigorous control and scrutiny is in place to achieve full compliance with the ringfenced requirements of the HRA”.

Sir Tony Redmond, chair of the board, said in the assessment report that he and his colleagues “cannot say with any certainty that other such HRA malpractices have not occurred historically, but have yet to be identified”.

“The thorough examination of past practices should provide these necessary assurances, or otherwise, in the near future,” he said.

In her letter commenting on both the progress report and the assessment of the unlawful use of HRA funding, Ms Badenoch said it is “clear the council continues to face many challenges as it seeks to address past failings”.

“The historic unlawful HRA expenditure that came to light last December which resulted in the council issuing statutory notices highlights these difficulties.

“While I note your assessment that the council is taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation, and that this issue relates to historic accounting practices, it is still of great concern,” she wrote.