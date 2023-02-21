Councils urged to put climate crisis at centre of planning after ‘lack of political drive’

In a 64-page document entitled The Climate Crisis: A Guide for Local Authorities on Planning for Climate Change, councillors and planners are called on to make tackling climate change a primary objective of planning and placemaking.

The newly updated fourth edition of the guidance is co-authored by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA).

“Planning policy across the UK addresses the issues associated with climate change, but action has been delayed, inconsistent and de-prioritised for too long,” the guidance said.

“Structural weaknesses have significantly undermined the effectiveness of the planning system, including a lack of political drive in England and Northern Ireland and, across the UK, the loss of in-house skills resulting from local government austerity.”