Councils urged to put climate crisis at centre of planning after ‘lack of political drive’

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Councils must put the climate crisis at the heart of planning decisions as a “lack of political drive” from central government and austerity has delayed action, two major trade groups have said.
In a 64-page document entitled The Climate Crisis: A Guide for Local Authorities on Planning for Climate Change, councillors and planners are called on to make tackling climate change a primary objective of planning and placemaking.
The newly updated fourth edition of the guidance is co-authored by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA).
“Planning policy across the UK addresses the issues associated with climate change, but action has been delayed, inconsistent and de-prioritised for too long,” the guidance said.
“Structural weaknesses have significantly undermined the effectiveness of the planning system, including a lack of political drive in England and Northern Ireland and, across the UK, the loss of in-house skills resulting from local government austerity.”
A foreword from Sue Bridge, the RTPI’s president, and Nick Raynsford, the TCPA’s president and a former Labour housing minister, said climate change should be the “top priority” for planning across the UK.
“This is simply because the impacts of flooding, overheating and other consequences of climate change stand in the way of everything else we want to achieve in terms of the creation of vibrant communities and a sustainable and just society,” they added.
The guide warned there is currently “low levels of understanding” about the embodied-carbon impacts of new buildings.
The RTPI and TCPA said, for major developments, whole life-cycle carbon emissions should be calculated through a “nationally recognised” methodology, while schemes should “demonstrate actions taken to reduce life-cycle carbon emissions”.
On the Future Homes Standard, expected to be introduced next year, the groups said it would be an “important step forward in achieving net-zero targets”. However, the guidance warned there were “significant limitations” to the standard. “For example, it will not cover unregulated energy, embodied and whole-life carbon, or address operational performance and the performance gap,” the guidance said.
The groups said action on climate change through planning can seem “hard to achieve”, but add that “there are clear opportunities to act now, and strong legal and policy requirements remain in place”.
Dr Hugh Ellis, director of policy at the TCPA, said: “Planning can shape lives and communities for the better, and is uniquely placed to provide a holistic, integrated view of climate mitigation and adaptation in housing, energy and transport.
“Local government can and must step into the gap left by central government inaction – and this guide explains how.”
Mr Raynsford, who served as housing minister under Tony Blair, led a review of the planning system in 2018 which concluded that deregulation had left the system a “chaotic patchwork” incapable of protecting the health and well-being of communities.
Last week, parliament’s housing select committee said it was launching a review into the wider issues around the government’s planning policy.
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