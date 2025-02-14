Councils warn of £8bn funding gap over next four years

The Local Government Association (LGA) said that without more financial headroom from central government, councils will have to make “impossible choices” on what services they can provide.

At the Spending Review, the Treasury will set three-year day-to-day budgets from 2026-27 to 2028-29 for government departments, including the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), which oversees councils and affordable housebuilding.

The LGA welcomed the government’s commitment to provide councils with a three-year settlement compared to previous one-year settlements.