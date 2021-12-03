Counting the cost of missed repairs appointments

“Most of them will be due to a tenant not answering the door or not being in,” he says. “In some cases, the tenant won’t let you in, but that is less likely to happen when you’re carrying out a repair and more likely when you’re going to do a gas or electrical safety check.”

The reason, he says, is multi-layered, but he points to examples where tenants had blocked access because they were hoarding excess items or rubbish and were either embarrassed or knew technicians wouldn’t have been able to carry out the safety check.

In a bid to improve its missed appointment rate, Together is in the process of implementing a new digital tool – iAppoint – which will allow its customers to make their own appointment via an app. Currently, Together’s residents are given an appointment through a contact call centre, which can be time-consuming.

“iAppoint will hopefully make it easier for the customer to get an appointment and make it at a time that’s more convenient for them. We also think that one of the things we can do better is communicate with the customer as much as possible, such as contacting them when a technician is on their way to the appointment.”

Craig Royall, housing maintenance manager at Cannock Chase Council, also says tenants not being in or aware of the appointment was one of the main reasons appointments were missed, adding that they had “a small number of operatives who contribute to the numbers” by claiming they had visited a property when they had not.

“There’s long been an issue in regard to the trades, where they do a ‘Friday knock’, where they’ll write the calling cards out before they go and get out of there quickly… but we managed to narrow that down quite

a bit when I arrived,” he says.

The council carries out between 12,000-13,000 repairs a year and recorded around 3% of appointments being missed over the last quarter. He adds that it has managed to reduce the number of missed appointments slightly since the pandemic began because more people have been at home.