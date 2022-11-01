Country’s largest house builder admits fire safety fixes could take another seven years

Speaking at Barratt Homes’ annual general meeting (AGM) on 17 October, chief financial officer Mike Scott said it could take another five to seven years before all the developer’s buildings that need remediation are fixed.

If it is the latter, it would mean more than 12 years will have passed since the Grenfell Tower disaster for a full fix of its blocks.

The revelation from Barratt gives a clue to how long other private house builders may take to fix buildings, with many of the country’s biggest developers facing similar issues.

The delays may be further exacerbated by labour shortages and material price cost rises amid high levels of inflation.

Barratt is one of 49 firms to sign up to the government’s building safety pledge.