Country’s largest housing association hit by cyber attack

Clarion, which owns and manages 125,000 homes, said on its website that it was working urgently with its cyber security partner to restore systems after the attack.

It added that it was too early to tell whether any tenant data may have been impacted at this stage.

According to a spokesperson, Clarion staff noticed disruptions to some of its systems last weekend and notified residents on Monday telling them there was a systems issue. A further update was sent on Thursday.

The landlord said the attack had affected a number of its phone lines and it is now advising residents not to contact it by phone unless they need to book an emergency repair, which is anything that affects a tenant’s health and safety.