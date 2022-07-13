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Countryside appoints new chair after incumbent resigns with immediate effect

News13.07.22by Grainne Cuffe

House builder Countryside has appointed a new non-executive chair after John Martin resigned from the company with immediate effect, its board has announced.

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Douglas Hurt became chair on 12 July (picture: Countryside)
Douglas Hurt became chair on 12 July (picture: Countryside)
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LinkedIn IHCountryside has appointed a new non-executive chair after John Martin resigned from the company with immediate effect, its board has announced #UKhousing

Mr Martin, who has served as chair since April 2021, has been replaced by senior independent director Douglas Hurt. 

Mr Hurt will also take on the role of nomination committee chair, while Amanda Burton will take over as senior independent director. 

The decision comes a month after the developer put itself up for sale. 

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Mr Martin, former CEO of plumbing and heating products distributor Ferguson, is currently a non-executive director at Ocado, where he serves on the nomination and audit committee. 

He said: “I would like to thank all colleagues in Countryside who have contributed to making the company unique and to wish you all the greatest success going forward.”

Mr Hurt, a chartered accountant, joined Countryside in January 2018 as non-executive director, chair of the audit committee and senior independent director. 

He served as finance director of global engineering group IMI from 2006 to 2015. 

Prior to this, he held a number of senior finance and general management positions at GSK, which he joined in 1983, having previously worked at PwC.

Mr Hurt said: “We are sorry to see John Martin go and would like to thank John for his dedication, commitment and significant contribution to Countryside. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Countryside announced last year that it would be abandoning housebuilding plans to focus on partnerships with housing associations, public bodies and institutional private rent operators. 

In March, Barking and Dagenham Council acquired more than 900 homes in a joint deal with the developer and housing association L&Q

And in April, Countryside completed a £20m deal with Cross Keys Homes to build more than 100 homes in Peterborough.

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