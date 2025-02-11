County council in Wales approves £282m housing plan

A council in south-west Wales has approved a three-year, £282m housing investment plan as it looks to reduce its repairs backlog and build more homes #UKhousing

The funding will come partly from rents, and the plan is based on a projected rent increase to 2.7% for 2025-26.

It explained that the funds will help it improve its repairs service, as well as contribute to its goal of delivering 2,000 new council homes in the next five years.

Carmarthenshire County Council voted to allow a capital investment of £114m and revenue expenditure of £168m between 2025 and 2028.

Carmarthenshire said it would also apply for a £6.2m grant from the Welsh government’s Major Repair Allowance fund.

“This will allow us to improve and maintain our existing stock, as well as delivering more affordable homes to help meet the unprecedented demand for social housing in the county,” the council’s report said.

Carmarthenshire said it aims to reduce its backlog of non-urgent repairs, put in place a new scheduling system and improve the speed of repairs.

It will also introduce a new handy-person service for tenants who need help to maintain their homes.

According to a survey from November and December 2023, 29% of tenants are not satisfied with the council’s overall repairs and maintenance service.

Development will also be a focus, with the council looking to develop large sites of more than 100 homes.

Some of these will be exclusively for social housing, and single-person accommodation will be developed on all new build sites.