County and unitary councils believe government’s planning reforms will weaken local voices and put rural areas at risk

In its response to the consultation earlier this year, the County Councils Network (CCN) raised concerns the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) will centralise decision-making and make it difficult for councils to refuse “any” development.

CNN, made up of 37 county and unitary authorities, said that in its view, the new NPPF “goes against the fundamental principles of the democratic plan-led system and could lead to further public distrust in the planning system”.

It said many of the new national decision-making policies will override local policies, such as the move to automatically approve housing near well-connected train stations, and called for more local flexibility in how these are implemented.