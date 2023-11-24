County councils move to scrap ‘vital’ homelessness funding

Marie Davis, chief executive of Falcon Support Services, said: “Leicestershire County Council currently funds the in-house support that is delivered in the Falcon Centre, and while not paying for bed spaces, the removal of funding has a significant impact on bed spaces, which needs to be acknowledged.

“The proposed model is not one that will meet the needs of homeless individuals, and the consultation response demonstrated this, with 74% of respondents raising concerns and disagreeing.

“While we appreciate councils are facing significant financial pressures, research from PwC shows that every £1 invested in specialist homeless support generates an estimated £2.80 in wider savings and benefits across departments. The short-term savings gained will create longer-term costs.”

In Devon, the county council is due to make a final decision in December on the removal of its £1.5m homelessness prevention fund. This would lead to the loss of five accommodation projects across the county. Service providers currently work with around 500 people each year.

The 2022 rough-sleeper count found the number of people sleeping rough on any given night rose in Devon by 44% when compared with 2021.

Bournemouth Churches Housing Association (BCHA) is one of the organisations affected by the proposal to decommission homelessness funding in Devon. Its Gabriel House property in Exeter provides accommodation and support for 42 people who would otherwise be at risk of homelessness.

Caroline Moylan, chief operating officer of BCHA, said Gabriel House “has been an indispensable force in preventing homelessness and rough sleeping in our community for over a decade”.

She added: “We firmly believe that the continuation of Gabriel House, along with similar homelessness services, plays a pivotal role in alleviating the burden on other council-funded services, such as policing and health.

“Therefore, finding a long-term solution to sustain these services not only safeguards vulnerable individuals, but also contributes to wider benefits for our society.”

Devon County Council did not respond to a request for comment.

In Hampshire, the county council approved a 2025-26 financial strategy earlier this month. It includes the removal of a £2.1m social inclusion fund, which contributes to a range of services, including discretionary homelessness support, as well as an advocacy and counselling service.

According to Homeless Link, the removal of the fund could shutter over 10 services that work with more than 600 people a year.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council explained it faced “huge budget pressures” by April 2025, and was “stretched to breaking point”. The county council predicts a £132m budget shortfall by April 2025.

The spokesperson said that Hampshire’s district and borough councils were statutorily responsible for homelessness support. To close its funding gap, they said, “regrettably this may mean some very tough decisions are needed on what the authority can and cannot continue to do in future”.

Now that the proposals have been approved they will be open for a second round of public consultation from January.

A County Councils Network spokesperson told Inside Housing: “While county councils do not have statutory responsibility for homelessness services, many have gone above and beyond their legal duties to provide funding support to housing authorities for homelessness.

“Sadly, like many authorities, members are under severe financial pressure, facing overspends this year of hundreds of millions, largely due to factors outside of their control.”

Peter Smith, director of sector development at Homeless Link, said: “Prolonged inflation and historic under-funding mean county councils are facing huge pressures to find savings in their budgets.

“But cutting homelessness funding is a dangerous and short-sighted decision.”